Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

D Cody Goloubef cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

F Lukas Sedlak made his NHL debut on Friday night against the Blackhawks.

D Zach Werenski scored a goal and added an assist to help the Blue Jackets pick up their first win of the season on Friday. Werenski, who posted his first multi-point outing, has registered at least one point in each of his first three career NHL games. Werenski is the first player in franchise history to begin his NHL career on a three-game point streak.

F Brandon Saad faced his former teammates for the third time Friday against the Blackhawks. He had a goal and an assist in the season finale at Nationwide Arena last April.

D Ryan Murrayreturned to the lineup Thursday against the Blackhawks after missing one game with a bone brusie.

D Ryan Murray left Friday's game five minutes into the first period. The team announced at the beginning of the second period that he had suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.

F Nick Foligno scored a goal and added an assist to help the Blue Jackets pick up their first win of the season on Friday.