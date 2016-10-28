Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Joonas Korpisalo (groin) was scratched for Thursday's game in San Jose.

D Zach Werenski, chosen eighth overall in 2015, is the Blue Jackets' first rookie to have points (two goals, three assists) in each of his first four games. However, he was held without a point and finished with a minus-1 rating Thursday at San Jose.

G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots Thursday in a 3-1 loss at San Jose.

D Ryan Murray (upper body) did not play Thursday at San Jose.

RW David Clarkson (back) did not play Thursday in San Jose.