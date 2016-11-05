Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

RW Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.

D Seth Jones had a goal and an assist Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.

C Alexander Wennberg had four assists Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.

F Sonny Milano was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on Friday.

D Zach Werenski had two assists Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.

G Sergei Bobrovsky (4-3-1) made his ninth consecutive start Friday against the Canadiens.

G Sergei Bobrovsky earned his third shutout of the season as the Blue Jackets beat the Canadiens 10-0 Friday. He made 30 saves in his ninth consecutive start.

RW Cam Atkinson had two goals Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.

LW Nick Foligno had two goals and an assist Friday as the Blue Jackets set a team scoring record with a 10-0 win over the Canadiens.