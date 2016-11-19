Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

F Matt Calvert received 30 stitches to his forehead and then proceeded to score the game-winning goal, as the Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 4-2 at Nationwide Arena on Friday, setting a club record with their seventh consecutive home win. The Blue Jackets scored the go-ahead goal short-handed at 11:35 of the third period. Calvert, who left blood on the ice earlier in the game after taking a puck to the forehead, found the net while teammate David Savard was in the penalty box for cross-checking. "I didn't see the puck coming," said Calvert of the Nick Holden point shot. "I just saw blood and had the towel over my face. When they were stitching me up, I had my eyes closed. I felt good after about five minutes and was ready to go back out (to the game)."

G Sergei Bobrovsky has started 14 games of 15 played by the Blue Jackets