9 months ago
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch


Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers







November 22, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 9 months ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Alexander Wennberg scored a power-play goal with 53.6 seconds left to give Columbus a 3-2 win over Washington on Sunday. "We had a lot of talk before the game that we wanted to get back to the shooting mentality and it came up big at the end of the game and it gave us a win," Wennberg said. "For the power play to get that, it's a good feeling."

G Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 18 saves Sunday in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

LW Nick Folingo had a goal and an assist Sunday as the Blue Jackets beat the Capitals 3-2.

