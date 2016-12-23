Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

C Alexander Wennberg recorded two assists Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 7-1 win over the Penguins.

G Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 25 saves and boosted his record to 20-5-2 with a 7-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

RW Cam Atkinson, the Blue Jackets' leading scorer, was good to go Thursday after spending Wednesday in a walking boot. He blocked a hard shot with his left foot in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings and was sore, but no bones were broken.

LW Brandon Saad scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 7-1 win over the Penguins.

C Sam Gagner recorded two assists Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 7-1 win over the Penguins.

C Brandon Dubinsky recorded two assists Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 7-1 win over the Penguins.

LW Scott Hartnell's three goals helped the Blue Jackets rout the Penguins 7-1 Thursday. The hat trick, with two of his three goals coming in the third period, was the ninth of his career and had extra meaning considering the opponent and the stakes involved in this game.