Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

LW Markus Hannikainen scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. He was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

G Sergie Bobrovsky made 35 saves in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. "We have no chance if (Bobrovsky) doesn't play the way he does," Columbus John Tortorella said.

D Dalton Prout recorded his first point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. "It feels great and makes the plane ride a lot easier tonight," Prout said as the Blue Jackets head to Ottawa to play the Senators on Sunday.

LW Scott Hartnell scored twice, including the game-winner after receiving a tape-to-tape pass from linemate Sam Gagner near the midway point of the third period, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina.