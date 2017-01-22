FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
January 23, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 7 months ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Markus Hannikainen from Cleveland on Friday morning. He scored his first NHL game on Saturday against Carolina.

LW Markus Hannikainen scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. He was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

G Sergie Bobrovsky made 35 saves in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. "We have no chance if (Bobrovsky) doesn't play the way he does," Columbus John Tortorella said.

D Dalton Prout recorded his first point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina. "It feels great and makes the plane ride a lot easier tonight," Prout said as the Blue Jackets head to Ottawa to play the Senators on Sunday.

LW Scott Hartnell scored twice, including the game-winner after receiving a tape-to-tape pass from linemate Sam Gagner near the midway point of the third period, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Carolina.

