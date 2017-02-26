Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

RW Josh Anderson scored twice in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Anderson tied a season best as he also registered two goals against Montreal on Nov. 4.

G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots for his career shutout in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

C Boone Jenner contributed a goal and assist in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

D David Savard recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

LW Nick Foligno scored twice in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Foligno has 22 goals this season.