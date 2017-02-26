FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 27, 2017 / 1:12 AM / 6 months ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Josh Anderson scored twice in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Anderson tied a season best as he also registered two goals against Montreal on Nov. 4.

G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots for his career shutout in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

C Boone Jenner contributed a goal and assist in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

D David Savard recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

LW Nick Foligno scored twice in Saturday's 7-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Foligno has 22 goals this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.