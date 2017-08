G Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 29 Sabres shots on Friday night to post his league-best 36th win of the season. The Columbus goalie, who had posted shutouts in his last three games, had a chance to break Steve Mason's team record shutout streak (199:28 in the 2008-09 season), but that quest ended early. Rookie Evan Rodrigues beat Bobrovsky from the point just 2:50 into the gamet after a turnover.