Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

F Josh Anderson was credited with a goal when Jack Johnson's shot deflected off him. It was Anderson's 15th goal of the season.

C Lukas Sedlak was removed from injured reserve, but he was scratched. Sedlak strained an oblique on Feb. 17. He has six goals and six assists in 55 games this season.

D Zach Werenski, who leads rookie defenseman with 44 points, snapped off a shot from wide of the left circle to tie the score 1-1 at 15:51 of the second period.

G Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves, including some key stops during the power plays. "You've got to give them credit," Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe said. "They're good at blocking shots, their coach wants them blocking shots and they're hungry enough to do that."