RW Cam Atkinson scored 1:19 into overtime in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders in New York. "You could see (the Islanders) obviously gaining momentum, the crowd was obviously buzzing as well (and) Tavares with the huge goal," Atkinson said. "Those are times where you kind of have to weather the storm a little bit and for the most art I thought we did. (The Islanders are) a good team so they're going to get momentum swings. We stuck with it and found a way to get two huge points."