LW Markus Hannikainen signed a two-year contract extension, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced on Tuesday. Hannikainen, 23, has posted a goal and an assist for two points with six penalty minutes this season.

D Scott Harrington was signed to a two-year contract extension, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced on Tuesday. Harrington, 24, has recorded a goal and two assists for three points with six penalty minutes in 16 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

C Lukas Sedlak signed a two-year contract extension, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced on Tuesday. Sedlak, 23, has seven goals and six assists for 13 points with 23 penalty minutes this season.