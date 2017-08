C Alexander Wennberg returned Wednesday after missing Sunday's game against the New Jersey Devils with a stiff neck.

LW Scott Hartnell was a healthy scratch Wednesday. The move was not to rest Hartnell but a result of RW Oliver Bjorkstrand emerging since his Feb. 13 call-up from the AHL. Bjorkstrand has six goals and four assists. "Scottie Hartnell wants to play," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told NHL.com. "I need to look at different lineups."