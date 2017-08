D Gabriel Carlsson was assigned by the Blue Jackets to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

C Sam Gagner's assist on Jack Johnson's goal moved him within two points of 400 for his career.

D Jack Johnson broke a scoreless game with 3:35 left in the second period when his shot from the left circle eluded Cam Ward's glove for his fourth of the year. It was also Johnson's first goal against Carolina in 18 career games against a franchise that drafted him third overall in 2005.