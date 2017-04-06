D Ryan Collins signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday. The team announced Collins will join the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters prior to Friday's game at Milwaukee. Collins, 20, spent the past three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he recorded 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 98 career games and helped the Golden Gophers capture three consecutive regular-season Big Ten championships.