RW Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed two assists Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 loss to the Jets.

F Lukas Sedlak and D Zach Werenski remained out Thursday due to upper-body injuries.

LW Brandon Saad scored two second-period goals Thursday in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 loss to the Jets.