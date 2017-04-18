FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
April 19, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 4 months ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Zach Werenski has been ruled out of the rest of the postseason for the Blue Jackets due to a broken cheekbone. Werenski was injured in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh, which gave the Penguins a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told the media Monday morning that the 19-year-old Werenski was done for the playoffs. A first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) by Columbus in 2015, Werenski was hurt when a shot from Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel deflected off his own stick and caught him under the right eye in the second period.

