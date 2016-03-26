Preview: Blue Jackets at Predators

The surging Nashville Predators own the best record in the NHL over the past six weeks and continue their pursuit of third-place Chicago in the Central Division when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It’s the first meeting between the clubs since the Predators acquired center Ryan Johansen in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones in early January.

If not for the major playoff ramifications, the Johansen-Jones trade would be the unquestioned No. 1 storyline of Saturday’s matchup. Nashville, however, is in the midst of a searing 13-2-5 stretch and has pulled within two points of the Blackhawks after trailing them by 16 on Feb. 12. “The league is funny,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “(The Blackhawks) go on a (12)-game win streak and we lose how many in a row, and then it all turns around. That’s why we like this league so much.” Columbus was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention following Thursday’s 3-2 loss, a game in which it allowed three goals in a 98-second span of the third period.

TV: 8 p.m. ET; FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (30-36-8): A glut of talent on the blue line afforded Nashville the luxury of trading away the 21-year-old Jones, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft. Jones has taken on an instrumental role with Columbus, leading the team with an average of 24:27 of ice time - nearly five minutes more per game than he saw prior to the trade. “I think I was developing well in Nashville,” Jones said. “At the same time, obviously everyone wants to develop as fast as they possibly can, and I‘m the same way. So I think here I can develop a little bit quicker.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (38-23-13): Although Johansen is on pace for his lowest production since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, he has six points in his past four games entering the anticipated matchup versus his former teammates. “I’m a Predator now, and that’s all that matters,” Johansen told the Columbus Dispatch. “Yes, Columbus will have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. I have so many great memories. I’m proud that I was a Blue Jacket.” Forward James Neal has scored six times in five games for Nashville and is one shy of his second 30-goal campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Neal has nine goals and 15 points in 17 games versus the Blue Jackets.

2. Columbus’ Jared Boll will serve the second of a four-game suspension while fellow D Fedor Tyutin did not accompany the team to Nashville.

3. Predators G Pekka Rinne has won four starts in a row overall and is 17-8-2 with 2.36 goals-against average versus Columbus.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blue Jackets 2