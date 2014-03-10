Blue Jackets 1, Predators 0: Artem Anisimov broke a scoreless deadlock with just under 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period to back Sergei Bobrovsky’s seventh career shutout for visiting Columbus.

Anisimov scored for the sixth time in his last six games as the Blue Jackets posted their fourth win in five contests to pull even in points with Detroit for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and close within one of the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Bobrovsky weathered a first-period flurry and finished with 28 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Pekka Rinne fell to 0-3-0 since returning to the lineup after missing more than four months due to a bacterial infection following hip surgery despite a spectacular 35-save performance. It was the fourth straight defeat for Nashville, which has scored only three goals during the skid.

The Predators dominated play for the opening 20 minutes, outshooting Columbus 14-5. But the Blue Jackets turned the tables from there, holding a staggering 26-6 edge in shots from the start of the second session to the midway point of the third.

The pressure finally paid off for Columbus when Anisimov broke down the left side and worked a give-and-go with defenseman James Wisniewski before cutting in front and sliding a backhander past Rinne with 6:25 left for his fourth winning tally in five games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anisimov’s tally boosted his season total to a career-high 19 goals. ... Predators C Mike Fisher has his five-game point streak snapped. ... Blue Jackets rookie D Ryan Murray will be sidelined four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a knee injury sustained in Monday’s game against Toronto. The Blue Jackets also were without D Nikita Nikitin, who suffered a head injury in Thursday’s loss to Chicago.