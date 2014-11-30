Predators continue hot play at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The rap on center Colin Wilson going into this season was that he seemed to spend a lot of time on the perimeter for a guy his size (6 feet 1, 216 pounds), unwilling to drive the net for tough goals.

Wilson has taken a hockey stick to that reputation, driving the point home as emphatically as he scored the winning goal Saturday night.

In position to pounce on the rebound of a shot by center Craig Smith, Wilson bagged the tiebreaker at 17:48 of the third period, giving the red-hot Nashville Predators a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena.

“The game I used to play, I wouldn’t drive the net and get there,” Wilson said. “Everything I do this year is going towards the net.”

Wilson’s fourth goal capped a 4-0-0 homestand for Nashville (16-5-2), which has won nine of its last 11 games and stayed in a first-place tie with St. Louis in the Central Division. The Predators are 10-1-1 at home, including 6-0-0 in November.

After being outplayed by Edmonton for most of a 1-0 overtime win Thursday, Nashville played more to form in this one. It outshot Columbus 42-22, firing a season-high 20 shots in the first period.

But backup goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney kept the Blue Jackets (6-15-2) in contention, making one save after another to belie his 3.65 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

“We started out aggressive when the puck dropped and we stayed in the same direction throughout,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Their goalie played a heck of a game.”

Nashville finally solved McElhinney on its 30th shot. Center Mike Ribeiro collected the rebound of a shot by defenseman Roman Josi and slammed a wraparound into an open net at 12:47 of the second period for his sixth goal.

An unsuccessful gamble by Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno, who tried to intercept defenseman Shea Weber’s point-to-point pass, forced the rest of Foligno’s teammates to cover for him being out of position and enabled Ribeiro to score unopposed.

“We knew we were skating well and had a lot of offensive (zone) time,” Ribeiro said. “We had a lot of shots, so it was just a matter of (continuing) to do what we had been doing and not worrying about when we’d score a goal.”

A rare breakdown in discipline for the Predators led to Columbus’ equalizer at 3:48 of the third period. The league’s least-penalized team took consecutive minors 1:52 apart and center Ryan Johansen cashed in on Josi’s high-sticking penalty off Foligno’s nice setup.

It was the ninth goal for Johansen, giving the Blue Jackets a real chance to end their five-game losing streak. However, the Predators’ steady attack led to Wilson’s game-winner and dropped injury-riddled Columbus to 2-13-2 in its last 17 games.

“Tough one,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “We’ve got to find ways to win hockey games. Our goaltender was very good and kept us in it. We had a chance to at least get to OT and get a point, but we failed at that.”

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne (16-3-1) stopped 21 of 22 shots, although Johansen’s goal snapped a streak of 127:05 in which Rinne hadn’t allowed a scorel.

That’s what passes for bad news these days for the Predators, who are a stellar 11-3-2 in one-goal games and have a plus-21 goal differential in 5-on-5 play.

“It took all 60 minutes and it took a late goal, but nothing changed for us,” Laviolette said. “Even after they scored, it was just a matter of getting back to it on the next shift. I think you can see the confidence in this room that even if they’re a goal or two down in the third period, they can win the game.”

NOTES: Columbus recalled C Michael Chaput and LW Kerby Rychel from Springfield of the AHL, assigning C Alexander Wennberg to Springfield. Rychel was the Blue Jackets’ first-round pick in the 2013 draft. ... Nashville C Matt Cullen (upper-body injury) returned after missing Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Edmonton, skating on the third line with fellow Cs Mike Fisher and Olli Jokinen. ... Columbus has had a staggering 154 man-games missed in its first 23 games. ... Predators D Shea Weber’s assist in overtime Thursday night was his 12th career OT point, second most in franchise history. Weber leads all defensemen in team history with 223 assists.