Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers begin life without captain Ryan Callahan on Thursday, when they continue their franchise-record nine-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In addition to dropping their third straight contest on Tuesday, the Rangers saw Callahan suffer a Grade 2 MCL sprain early in the first period, an injury that is expected to sideline him four to six weeks. Former Blue Jackets captain Rick Nash scored New York’s lone goal for his 600th career point in the 4-1 loss to Nashville.

Columbus skated to its third win in four contests on Tuesday, a 5-4 triumph over New Jersey. Brandon Dubinsky collected a goal and three assists for his first career four-point performance versus the Devils. Dubinsky, who scored in Columbus’ 4-2 home loss to New York on Nov. 7, will join Artem Anisimov by making their first return to Madison Square Garden since being traded for Nash in July 2012.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (13-15-3): Columbus has won two of its three contests following the loss of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who is expected to be sidelined four weeks with a groin strain. Curtis McElhinney, who made 30 saves against the Devils, will vie for his first road win of the season. The 30-year-old has yet to face the Rangers in his career.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-16-1): Nash was a spectator when Columbus tangled with New York last month, which was the first meeting between the clubs since the top-line forward was traded in a blockbuster deal. With Thursday’s game on the horizon, Nash opted to focus elsewhere. “I think it’s overshadowed by what we’re worried about right now,” Nash said on Wednesday. “We’re worried about winning games and getting two points and kind of ending this losing streak.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Ryan Johansen extended his career-best point streak to six games by setting up LW Nick Foligno’s tie-breaking goal with 1:31 remaining in the third period on Tuesday.

2. Former Blue Jacket C Derick Brassard missed practice on Wednesday with what Rangers coach Alain Vigneault termed a “sore posterior.” Brassard is expected to play on Thursday.

3. Columbus D Fedor Tyutin, who also is an ex-Ranger, scored in the teams’ previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 1