Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers return from a five-game road trip to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. New York went 3-2-0 on its trek, capping it with a 7-1 rout of the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. Dominic Moore scored twice and Carl Hagelin recorded a goal and an assist as the Rangers netted the first five tallies en route to the easy victory.

Columbus is coming off its third loss in four games, a 6-2 setback at St. Louis on Saturday. Artem Anisimov and Mark Letestu scored first-period goals before the Blue Jackets yielded three tallies in each of the next two sessions to fall to 1-2-0 on their four-game road trip. The Metropolitan Division rivals split their first two meetings this season, with each posting a 4-2 win on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (18-20-4): Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to make his first start since suffering a groin injury on Dec. 3. Columbus has gone 7-6-1 without the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. Nathan Horton played nearly 17 minutes on Saturday, over two more than he did in his season debut two days earlier in Phoenix.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (21-20-2): Daniel Carcillo could make his debut for New York after being acquired from Los Angeles on Saturday. The pugnacious left wing registered one goal, one assist and a team-leading 57 penalty minutes in 26 games with the Kings. Rookie Cam Talbot improved to 9-3-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average with the win in Toronto, allowing one goal for the third time in four starts.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Derek MacKenzie will serve the second contest of his three-game suspension for boarding Phoenix D Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Thursday.

2. New York LW Benoit Pouliot has collected five goals and four assists over his last 10 contests.

3. Following Monday’s game, the Blue Jackets will play nine of their next 12 matches at home.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2