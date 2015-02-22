Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their point streak to eight games when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. New York improved to 5-0-2 in its last seven contests with a 3-1 triumph at Buffalo on Friday in which Rick Nash recorded a goal and an assist. Mackenzie Skapski made his NHL debut for the Rangers, turning aside 24 shots as the Rangers posted their fifth consecutive road victory.

Columbus looks to close out its five-game road trip on a winning note after falling to 2-2-0 on the trek with Saturday’s 3-1 loss in Montreal. The Blue Jackets fell behind by two goals before Nick Foligno halved the deficit, but they were unable to get the equalizer. The Metropolitan Division rivals split the first two contests of their four-game season series, both of which were played in Columbus.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-28-3): Foligno’s goal against the Canadiens was his team-leading 23rd of the season. The 27-year-old is two tallies ahead of Johansen and one point in front of the All-Star Game MVP (52) for first on the club. Foligno also leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-10 rating, making him one of only seven players on the team with a positive rating.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-16-6): New York begins a three-game homestand with a five-game point streak (3-0-2) at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers’ offense simmered down against Buffalo, netting only three goals after recording a total of 26 over the previous five contests (4-0-1). Nash’s tally on Friday was his 37th of the season, putting him within one of Washington captain Alex Ovechkin for the league lead.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers posted an eight-game point streak when it won eight in a row from Dec. 8-27.

2. Columbus RW Scott Hartnell and C Ryan Johansen each have recorded three points against New York this season while RW Cam Atkinson has scored twice.

3. New York is 25-0-1 this season when ahead after two periods and 139-1-9 over its last 149 contests when entering the third with a lead.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 3