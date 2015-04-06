Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers are putting on quite the show as they head into the postseason while Monday’s opponent also is enjoying the spotlight, thanks to a franchise-best nine-game winning streak. The Rangers look to strengthen their bid for the Presidents’ Trophy and put an end to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ victorious ways when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet at Madison Square Garden.

Former Blue Jackets captain Rick Nash scored his career-best 42nd goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 6-1 rout of New Jersey to pull New York even in points with Anaheim (107) - with two games in hand. Nash is starting to heat up again with three goals in his last five contests for the Rangers, who have won three in a row and reached the 50-win plateau for the fourth time in franchise history. “I wasn’t sure the number it was going to take, but 50 is obviously a lot of wins,” coach Alain Vigneault said. Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, white-hot Columbus has shown no signs of letting down as Nick Foligno recorded his first career hat trick in a 5-3 triumph over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (39-35-4): Coach Todd Richards is imploring his team to enjoy the winning streak, especially in light of all the injuries it has endured this season. “We’ve gone through a lot this year, we really have,” Richards said. “When you have moments like this, it takes away from the disappointment and bitterness and you’re able to enjoy it.” Former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky picked up an assist on all three of Foligno’s goals on Saturday, extending his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists).

ABOUT THE RANGERS (50-21-7): After making 35 saves versus the Devils, Henrik Lundqvist declared that he feels that he’s back to where he needs to be after sitting out 25 games due to a damaged blood vessel in his neck. “In the first game when I came back, I was analyzing way too much,” Lundqvist told Newsday. “Now I feel I‘m close to where I need to be. Didn’t know how long it was going to take. It’s a lot of fun to see that progress.” Lundqvist, who will start Monday’s contest, has rebounded from a 4-2 setback to Boston on March 28 to yield just five goals during his three-game winning streak.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky has won eight straight starts overall and permitted two goals in both meetings with New York this season.

2. The Rangers’ franchise record for wins is 52 set in 1993-94, when they last claimed the Stanley Cup.

3. Richards resides one win shy of matching Ken Hitchcock (125) for most in team history.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 2