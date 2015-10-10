Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

A strong training camp earned New York Rangers rookie center Oscar Lindberg a spot on the third line, and the 23-year-old is making coach Alain Vigneault’s decision to put him there look good. Lindberg tries to score for the third time in as many games this season when New York plays its home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in the finale of a home-and-home series.

Lindberg was awarded the Broadway hat given to the Rangers player of the game after starting the scoring in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Chicago. The native of Sweden tied Friday’s contest with 2:36 remaining and triggered a three-goal outburst in 1:17 which gave New York a 4-2 victory in Columbus’ home opener. “I like the way we responded,” Vigneault told reporters after earning his 100th victory behind the Rangers’ bench. “This game is about finding ways to win. That’s what we did (Friday).” Saturday’s contest marks the Rangers third of four “openers” as they also visit Montreal on Thursday for the Canadiens’ first home game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0): It appeared the Columbus faithful would go home happy after big offseason acquisition Brandon Saad gave Columbus a 2-1 lead with 3:50 remaining. “We played 57 1/2 minutes of the game,” coach Todd Richards told reporters. “Mistakes are going to happen. (The Rangers) are a good hockey team and are going to generate their opportunities.” Sergei Bobrovsky took the loss Friday and could yield to Curtis McElhinney on Saturday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2-0-0): Vigneault challenged his top line of left wing Rick Nash, center Derek Brassard and right wing Mats Zuccarello, who all claim to be slow starters, at Thursday’s practice. “Well, my answer is to skate harder, push harder and be fast starters,” Vigneault told reporters. Zuccarello responded by scoring two goals Friday, with the second completing the late outburst.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus RW David Clarkson missed Friday’s game because of a lower-body injury and was replaced by Jared Boll, while C Alexander Wennberg left Friday’s game with a concussion.

2. Zuccarello recorded a pair of two-goal performances last season.

3. Blue Jackets D Jack Johnson recorded a game-high 24:57 of ice time Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2