Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their home point streak to seven games when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday for a key battle between Metropolitan Division rivals. New York has gone 5-0-1 at Madison Square Garden since its last regulation loss on Jan. 31 - a 6-4 setback against Columbus.

The Rangers, who lead the Blue Jackets by one point for third place in the division, is riding a four-game overall point streak (3-0-1) after posting a 4-3 overtime victory at New Jersey on Saturday - their third straight contest that went beyond regulation. Columbus returned from its bye week Saturday and showed no signs of rust, registering a 7-0 triumph against the New York Islanders to complete a 4-3-0 homestand. Captain Nick Foligno and rookie Josh Anderson each scored twice while Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves en route to his first career shutout for the Blue Jackets, who occupy the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus' homestand included a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Feb. 13 that evened the season series at two wins apiece.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (38-16-5): Korpisalo was part of a roster shuffle on Friday, as he and left wing Markus Hannikainen were recalled from Cleveland while goaltender Anton Forsberg was assigned to the American Hockey League club and center Lukas Sedlak was place on injured reserve. Columbus also was without Matt Calvert on Saturday as he, like Sedlak, is battling an oblique injury. Cam Atkinson notched an assist against the Islanders but has gone five games without adding to his team-leading - and career high-tying - total of 27 goals.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (40-19-2): Mika Zibanejad has been the hero in each of the Rangers' last two games, scoring the deciding shootout goal against Toronto on Thursday before tallying in overtime versus the Devils. The game-winning goal was the first as a Ranger by the 23-year-old Swede, who recorded all seven of his previous career winners last season with Ottawa. The Rangers could play Sunday's game without D Kevin Klein, who missed the win over New Jersey with back spasms.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky, who spent his first six seasons in the NHL with the Rangers, is two points away from 400 in his career.

2. The Rangers have gone 9-1-1 since losing to Columbus on Jan. 31.

3. Columbus D David Savard registered his first career three-point performance (one goal, two assists) on Saturday, matching the output from his previous 20 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2