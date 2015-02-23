Nash nets winner as Rangers defeat Blue Jackets in shootout

NEW YORK -- It wasn’t the prettiest two points the New York Rangers earned all season, but with the season heading into the homestretch, they’ll take them any way they can get them.

After squandering a 3-0 lead, the Rangers emerged with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Left winger Rick Nash scored the deciding shootout goal to help the Rangers improve to 6-0-2 in their past eight games. Right winger Martin St. Louis also had a shootout goal and two more -- his 17th and 18th of the season -- in regulation.

Goaltender Cam Talbot made 27 saves, which doesn’t include one in the shootout on right winger Cam Atkinson to seal the victory. Talbot also benefited from iron, as center Ryan Johansen had the goaltender down and out but couldn’t place his backhand shot on net.

The Rangers are 7-1-2 without No. 1 goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who is out with a vascular injury, and Talbot is 6-1-2 in nine starts.

“It says a lot about Cam,” Nash said. “Cam can step up and fill that spot. You never want to see your leader, your best player go down. But it gives a chance for team to rally and step up their game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

It was a bittersweet point for the Blue Jackets, who are desperately trying to climb toward playoff relevance in the East. They grabbed five of eight points on their four-game road trip and, while most teams would feel fortunate to secure a point after trailing 3-0, the Blue Jackets felt they let the second one slip away.

“It leaves you disappointed because that extra point was there,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “(Johansen)’s move ... he makes a great move and a great shot and gets a bit unlucky because he puts it off the crossbar. To me, we were close to getting that second point.”

The Blue Jackets are 11 points out of the final wild-card spot in the East.

“If we’re going to get in, we have to go on a run here,” Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu said.

For about half the game, it appeared as though the Rangers would win an easy one.

Center Kevin Hayes’ 11th of the season gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Left winger Carl Hagelin made a nice play to hold the puck in the zone, chipping past onrushing Blue Jackets. Hayes gathered the puck, took a stride toward the net and snapped a shot over McElhinney’s catching glove.

St. Louis’ first of two goals less than three minutes later made it 2-0. Center Derek Stepan curled behind the net and found St. Louis at the right post for the bang-bang goal that deflected off McElhinney’s right pad and into the net.

The Rangers extended the lead to 3-0 at 1:24 of the second period when St. Louis accepted a cross-ice pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh and tapped the puck into a gaping net to make it 3-0.

Not long after that, the tide turned.

”They got some push there in the second after the way it went in the first with us up two goals,“ McDonagh said. ”

Left winger Marko Dano scored less than a minute after St. Louis’ second goal to make it 3-1. Left winger Artem Anisimov -- whom Richards said was among the best, if not the best, Blue Jackets forward Sunday -- cut the lead to 3-2 with 1:49 left in the second period.

The Rangers had just one shot in the third period and the Blue Jackets’ late push was rewarded with a tying goal with 4:19 remaining. Defenseman David Savard tied it on a long shot from the blue line that an unscreened Talbot appeared to be attempting to steer the puck into the corner but instead missed it almost completely.

It didn’t cost the Rangers, however, who are three points out of the top spot in the East and two points behind the New York Islanders for the Metro lead with three games in hand.

“We all talk about trying to find ways,” St. Louis said. “Up three goals, that’s not the way you are trying to get two points. We should have pulled away and closed it out. But at the end of the day, you find a way.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets D James Wisniewski was a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old has two years remaining on a six-year, $33 million contract he signed in July 2011. In 52 games this season, he has seven goals and 20 assists. ... Blue Jackets D Jordan Leopold took Wisniewski’s spot in the lineup. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) missed his 13th straight game but could be ready to return this week. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast (knee) missed his eighth straight game. ... Rangers D John Moore replaced D Matt Hunwick.