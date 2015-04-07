Stepan lifts Rangers to OT win over Blue Jackets

NEW YORK -- The Columbus Blue Jackets were less than a minute from a 10th consecutive victory before Derek Stepan rewrote the ending to Tuesday’s game in dramatic fashion.

Stepan scored with 27.5 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime, and the New York center scored again with 49.6 seconds left in the extra session to give the league-leading Rangers a dramatic 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers (51-21-7) need one more regulation victory in their final three games to secure the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. They may have gotten there anyway even with a loss Tuesday; instead, the Rangers are all but assured the league’s best record at season’s end after showing the ability to handle adversity against the NHL’s hottest team.

“I think in order to have success in the playoffs, you have to be able to handle ebbs and flows in games, and you have to be able to respond when your game’s not there,” Stepan said. “We’ve been able to find ways to win hockey games when we haven’t been as sharp as we’d like to be.”

The Rangers may not have been sharp -- they were credited with 15 giveaways, many occurring in their own zone -- but Stepan erased all that.

The tying tally came with New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (29 saves) on the bench for an extra attacker. Left winger Chris Kreider made a sensational pass to the weak side to Stepan, who snapped a shot into a gaping net as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stretched in futile fashion to make a save.

Bobrovsky was more culpable on the winner, as he allowed a juicy rebound into the slot off a harmless shot by defenseman Keith Yandle. Stepan collected the puck, moved to his left and shot back to his right to beat Bobrovsky and give the Rangers their fourth consecutive win.

Despite the victory, the Rangers weren’t feeling all that great about themselves, and understandably so.

“I didn’t think it was our best effort in our zone,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Their cycle game is for sure a strength, and we let them get to that strength quite a bit.”

“I think the biggest thing is our puck management,” said Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi, who scored in the second period.

After right winger Martin St. Louis gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead, Blue Jackets left winger Matt Calvert evened the score late in the first period after creating a turnover by McDonagh. Right winger Jeremy Morin grabbed the loose puck, faked Lundqvist to the ice and fed the puck to crease, where Calvert banged home a tying goal with 2:40 left before the first intermission.

History repeated itself in the second period, as Girardi finished a gorgeous passing play that included Stepan to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at the 28-second mark, but Columbus right winger Marko Dano scored with 5:18 left in the period to knot the score at 2.

Ex-Rangers center Brandon Dubinsky scored at 8:14 of the third period to give the Blue Jackets a lead that looked as if it would stand before Stepan played hero with his late goal.

“That’s the best team in the league,” Calvert said. “We had them 3-2 until there was 30 seconds left, so we can take a lot of good things from the game, get better from it and move on.”

The Blue Jackets (39-35-5) are out of the playoff chase, but coach Todd Richards said Monday’s result was still difficult to take.

“I don’t know if it’s because we won nine in a row or how we lost this game with a lead in New York,” Richards said. “It’s disappointing, and you could tell it still means a lot to the guys in the room.”

The Rangers just want to tidy things up a bit in their own zone and take care of business over their final three games so they are at the top of their game when the playoffs begin next week.

“I think there are always things we can do better,” Lundqvist said, “but it’s about finding ways to win. We gave up some good chances, but we also created a lot of chances. In the end, it comes down to making the big plays at the right time, and we did.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin (undisclosed) was listed as a game-time decision, but he did not take part in pregame warmups or play. He was replaced by D Justin Falk, who had not played since March 7. ... Blue Jackets LW Boone Jenner played in his 100th career game. ... Among the injured for the Blue Jackets are RW David Clarkson (oblique), LW Jack Skille (shoulder), LW Rene Bourque (back) and D Ryan Murray (ankle). ... Rangers D Kevin Klein (arm) has not played since March 11.