Preview: Blue Jackets at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings go for their third win in a row with an offense that is starting to click when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Detroit has scored a total of eight goals in its last two games after collecting the same amount over its first four to open the season. Columbus, which has won both of its road games, went 4-0-1 against the Red Wings when the teams were Central Division rivals last season.

Detroit likely will have Jonas Gustavsson in net for the second game in a row, with Jimmy Howard doubtful after suffering a bruised hand during warmups before the Red Wings’ 3-2 victory in Boston on Monday. Gustavsson filled in admirably, stopping 28 shots in his first start of the season. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky (2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) has started every game for the Blue Jackets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-2-0): Columbus begins a busy stretch of four games in six days with a meeting against its former division rival. Right wing Marian Gaborik leads the offense with six points (two goals, four assists), but no other player has more than three. One bright spot has been the team’s penalty kill, which is tied for fourth in the league at 90 percent.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (4-2-0): Captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with five goals and also has two assists, putting him among the league leaders with seven points. Offseason acquisition Daniel Alfredsson still is looking for his first goal but has five assists. Detroit has struggled on the power play thus far, converting just 17.6 percent of its opportunities.

OVERTIME

1. The game time was pushed back 30 minutes because of the Game 3 of the American League Championship Series taking place between the Tigers and Boston Red Sox at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

2. Both teams moved from the Western Conference to the East this season but are in different divisions.

3. Columbus has been assessed seven minor penalties, the fewest in the league.

PREDICTION: Detroit 3, Columbus 2