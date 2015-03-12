Preview: Blue Jackets at Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings netminder Jimmy Howard has yet to yield a goal in two meetings against Columbus this season and looks to continue his dominance of the Blue Jackets when the teams meet at Joe Louis Arena on Thursday. Playing in his 300th career game, Howard turned aside all 28 shots he faced in Detroit’s 5-0 victory over Columbus on Nov. 18 before making 29 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss on Dec. 16. Howard, who stopped 36 shots in a 5-2 win over Edmonton on Monday, owns an impressive 11-4-3 mark with a 1.83 goals-against average in his career versus the Blue Jackets.

While Howard was instrumental in helping the Red Wings snap a two-game skid, a potent power play helped Columbus post just its second win in 10 outings (2-7-1) with a 4-3 shootout victory over Carolina on Tuesday. Scott Hartnell scored twice on the man advantage for his fifth multi-goal performance of the season and Rene Bourque also tallied as the Blue Jackets went 3-for-5 on the power play after going 2-for-29 in the previous 10 contests. Detroit enters Thursday’s game having permitted at least one power-play goal in seven straight contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (28-34-4): Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 30 saves versus Detroit for his lone shutout of the season, has won two straight after losing six of his previous seven decisions. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner caused a stir by glaring at defenseman Dalton Prout and throwing his stick in disgust after surrendering Carolina’s third goal, but coach Todd Richards told reporters that “he had a conversation” with the two prior to Wednesday’s optional skate. While Richards didn’t elaborate, Bobrovsky told the Columbus Dispatch that he and Prout are “good”.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (37-17-11): Henrik Zetterberg notched three assists against the Oilers to record his third multi-point performance in four games and 14th of the season. The captain, who has not netted a goal in his last 13 contests, has been held off the scoresheet in both meetings with Columbus this season. Riley Sheahan collected a goal and an assist versus Edmonton and also tallied in the first meeting with the Blue Jackets.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit D Marek Zidlicky has scored twice in four games since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline. He had four goals in 63 contests with the Devils.

2. Columbus LW Nick Foligno was feeling better after sitting out Tuesday’s tilt with flu-like symptoms, but fellow Cs Brandon Dubinsky and Artem Anisimov are feeling under the weather and are questionable to face the Red Wings.

3. Red Wings C Darren Helm (oblique) participated in drills during Wednesday’s practice and should be available for game action this weekend, according to coach Mike Babcock.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 2