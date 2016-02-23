Preview: Blue Jackets at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to bounce back from a disappointing road trip and extend their home point streak when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Red Wings, who scored more than two goals only once while going 0-2-2 on their trek, are 4-0-1 in their last five at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit is one point ahead of Pittsburgh for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and one behind Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division. Columbus’ hopes for a postseason berth are all but over as it sits 13 points behind the Penguins, but it has improved its play of late by earning points in seven of its last eight contests (5-1-2). The Blue Jackets are 13-17-1 away from home but have won their last three, including a 6-4 triumph at Boston on Monday. The road team won all three matchups between the former Central Division rivals last season, with Columbus capturing two in Hockeytown.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (24-29-7): Boone Jenner has been one of the few bright spots for Columbus this season as he has emerged as one of its top offensive weapons. The 22-year-old recorded his second two-goal performance in four games Monday to raise his season total to 21 - four shy of the combined total of his first two NHL seasons. Scott Hartnell is one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal plateau for the ninth time in his career and one power-play tally away from hitting double digits for the fifth time.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (29-20-11): Dylan Larkin leads the team with 19 goals and ranks second with 39 points. The 19-year-old is one goal shy of becoming the first Detroit rookie to net 20 since captain Henrik Zetterberg accomplished the feat in 2002-03. Tomas Tatar is fourth on the club in scoring but has gone seven games without a point.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings have lost five of their last six games (1-2-3).

2. Columbus G Joonas Korpisalo has made 12 consecutive starts, going 7-2-3 in that span.

3. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk has scored half of his 12 goals this season on the power play.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3