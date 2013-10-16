Red Wings 2, Blue Jackets 1: Daniel Alfredsson scored his first goal in a Detroit uniform and Jonas Gustavsson stopped 36 shots as the Red Wings beat visiting Columbus for their third win in a row.

Todd Bertuzzi scored a go-ahead, power-play goal in the second period and captain Henrik Zetterberg added two assists for Detroit (5-2-0). Gustavsson won his second consecutive game filling in for Jimmy Howard, who is nursing a bruised hand.

Cam Atkinson had the lone goal for the Blue Jackets (2-3-0), who lost their first road game in three chances. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Alfredsson, who joined Detroit in the offseason after 17 seasons in Ottawa, scored at the 5:05 mark of the first period — just two seconds after a power play ended — on assists from Pavel Datsyuk and Zetterberg. Gustavsson made 18 saves in the period as Columbus outshot the Red Wings by 11, but had nothing to show for it.

After Atkinson knotted it at 1-1 with an unassisted power-play goal 7:48 into the second period, Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal of his own at the 11:14 mark on assists from Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall to put Detroit back up for good. Neither team scored in the final period as Gustavsson made numerous big saves to ensure the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Wings called up Petr Mrazek to back up Gustavsson, but planned on sending him back down after the game with the expectation that Howard will be healthy enough to make the upcoming road trip to Colorado and Phoenix. … Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno returned to Columbus before the game to tend to what the team called a personal matter. … Blue Jackets C Ryan Craig made his team debut after last making an NHL appearance in 2011 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.