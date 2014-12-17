Blue Jackets 1, Red Wings 0 (SO): Sergei Bobrovsky celebrated his 200th career contest by making 30 saves and Boone Jenner scored in the third round of the shootout as visiting Columbus extended its season-high winning streak to seven games.

Blue Jackets defenseman James Wisniewski missed a gaping net early in overtime and the teams failed to score the elusive winning goal following 65 minutes of play. Pavel Datsyuk and Ryan Johansen each scored on a backhand shot in the first and second rounds of the bonus format, respectively, before Jenner netted the decisive tally by making a series of moves and beating Jimmy Howard (29 saves) over his blocker.

Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg’s bid to answer was denied by Bobrovsky, who made a right-pad save to seal the win. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner stopped 14 shots in the second period en route to his 10th career shutout as the Blue Jackets remained perfect in December and avenged a 5-0 loss to Detroit on Nov. 18.

Howard recorded his 20th career shutout and second this season for the Red Wings, who have mustered four goals during their season-high four-game winless streak (0-1-3). The 30-year-old turned aside all 28 shots he faced in the 5-0 victory last month.

Prior to the game, the Blue Jackets acquired center Luke Adam from Buffalo for left wing Jerry D‘Amigo. Columbus promptly assigned Adam to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin registered three blocked shots in his return from a 13-game absence due to a sprained knee. ... Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader logged 16:28 of ice time after being sidelined seven games with a shoulder injury. ... The former Central Division rivals wrap up their season series in Detroit on March 12.