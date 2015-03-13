Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 1: Scott Hartnell scored his third goal in two games and Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves as visiting Columbus skated to its third win in four outings.

Cam Atkinson converted on the power play and defenseman Fedor Tyutin also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 9-2-1 in the last 12 meetings with Detroit. Artem Anisimov recorded his third assist in two contests and Nick Foligno also set up a goal in his return from a one-game absence (flu).

Justin Abdelkader scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings, who have dropped three of their last four. Gustav Nyquist had an assist to extend his point streak to three games and Jimmy Howard turned aside 23 shots in defeat.

After scoring twice in a 4-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday, Hartnell continued his hot hand by converting from in front to give Columbus a 2-1 lead with 3:36 remaining in the first period. Atkinson doubled the advantage with 1:30 left in the second, breezing past defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and into the offensive zone before wristing a shot over the glove of Howard for his first goal in 13 games.

Defenseman Marek Zidlicky’s blast from the point was deflected home by Abdelkader to open the scoring 7:49 into the first period. An unmarked Tyutin answered 4 1/2 minutes later, lifting a one-timer past Howard from the left circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit has yielded a power-play goal in eight straight games. ... The Red Wings held a decisive edge in faceoffs (39-28) over the Blue Jackets, who were playing without C Brandon Dubinsky (illness). ... Tyutin had a game-high five shots on goal.