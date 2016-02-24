Red Wings 2, Blue Jackets 1 (SO)

DETROIT -- Centers Riley Sheahan and Andreas Athanasiou scored in a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings ended their four-game losing streak (0-2-2).

Sheahan scored for Detroit in regulation. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 28 saves through regulation and overtime before stopping right winger Cam Atkinson and center Alexander Wennberg in the shootout.

Center Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 27 saves.

Jenner hit the goal post from the left circle with about 6:45 left in the third period.

McElhinney stopped Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith on a breakaway 2:16 into the third period.

Sheahan’s short-handed goal with 6:01 left in the second period tied the game 1-1. Sheahan scored on a breakaway by beating McElhinney low on the stick side after taking a pass from defenseman Alexei Marchenko.

It was Sheahan’s eighth goal of the season and first in 18 games. It was also the Red Wings first short-handed goal of the season. They are the last team in the NHL to get a short-handed goal in 2015-16.

Forty-three seconds before Sheahan scored, Detroit defenseman Kyle Quincey got his stick on Jenner’s shot from the bottom of the left circle with the left side of the net open.

Jenner gave Columbus a 1-0 lead with 1:42 left in the first period.

His shot, off the rush from deep in the left circle, was a knuckleball that got between Mrazek’s arm and body on the short side. It was Jenner’s 22nd of the season, third goal in two games and fifth in five games.

NOTES: Detroit D Niklas Kronwall returned after missing 15 games because of arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Columbus was without G Sergei Bobrovsky (groin), RW David Clarkson (upper body) and RW Jared Boll (foot). ... Former Red Wings D Niklas Lidstrom was honored before the game. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. ... Blue Jackets defensemen Cody Goloubef and Justin Falk were healthy scratches. Scratched for the Red Wings were RW Tomas Jurco and D Xavier Ouellet.