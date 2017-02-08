DETROIT -- Seth Jones fired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek at 3:22 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The win ended an 0-1-1 slide for the Blue Jackets and halted the Red Wings' winning streak at two games.

The Red Wings opened the scoring just 3:22 into the game. Dylan Larkin picked up a puck in the corner and passed it across ice to a wide-open Nick Jensen, who wired a one-timer past Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky from just outside the faceoff dot.

Midway through the period, Columbus forward Brandon Dubinsky fired a sharp-angled shot toward the Detroit goal. The puck deflected off the leg of Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet and was swatted out of the air past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek by Dubinsky as he went to the net.

With 4:04 remaining in the first period, the Blue Jackets gained the lead. Dubinsky carried the puck into the Detroit zone and dropped a pass to the trailing Cam Atkinson, whose low shot slipped through Mrazek's pads.

The Red Wings' woeful power play, last in the NHL at 10.9 percent, delivered during a five-on-three advantage at the nine-minute mark of the second period. Justin Abdelkader fired a hard pass across to Thomas Vanek, who was situated on the edge of the Blue Jackets' goal crease. Vanek tipped it home for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

NOTES: NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, who grew up a Red Wings fan in the Detroit area, was on hand to participate in pregame ceremonies and a guy who's used to going 200 mph also took a slow ride on the Zamboni. ... The Wings honored their 2001-02 Stanley Cup championship team before the game. ... Blue Jackets F Cam Atkinson has scored the first goal of the game eight times this season. ... Columbus has scored the first goal of the game 32 times. ... Red Wings scratches were F Steve Ott and D Ryan Sproul and D Niklas Kronwall, who is out with a lower-body injury, F Frans Nielsen (upper body) and G Jimmy Howard (knee). Howard is currently on a rehab assignment with AHL Grand Rapids and will play Wednesday against the Manitoba Moose. ... Blue Jackets scratches were D Dalton Prout and D David Savard. Savard has missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.