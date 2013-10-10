Preview: Blue Jackets at Sabres

A variety of rule changes were made in the offseason in an attempt to boost offense. The Buffalo Sabres have yet to benefit as they bring a moribund offense into Thursday night’s showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo has just one point through its first four games and has struggled mightily to put the puck in the net, scoring just four goals as it prepares to face reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

Buffalo looked more offensively engaged in its last game but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to Tampa Bay on a goal by Alex Killorn. The Blue Jackets kicked off their abbreviated two-game road trip in style, posting a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders behind Cam Atkinson’s shootout goal. Bobrovsky turned aside 28 shots in the victory as he bounced back nicely from a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames in Columbus’ season opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSOH (Columbus), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0): Columbus coach Todd Richards knows what it’s like to lead a team hungry for a victory - which is why he expects the Sabres to come out swinging. “I watched their (loss to the Lightning),” he told the Columbus Dispatch. “I thought they had a chance to win, but just couldn’t close it out. There’s going to be some desperation on their part.” The game will pit Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno against brother Marcus, who plays for the Sabres. “Everybody wants us to fight,” the former said. “I‘m not saying it won’t happen, but ...”

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-3-1): Marcus Foligno made his regular-season debut and was his usual truculent self against Tampa Bay, finishing with a team-high seven hits while skating on a line with Tyler Ennis and Drew Stafford. Coach Ron Ralston expects No. 1 netminder Ryan Miller to get the start against the Blue Jackets after going with Jhonas Enroth versus the Lightning. “He would have been ready (Tuesday) but we’re giving him a little bit more time,” Ralston told the Buffalo News. “Jhonas was good again.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus D Fedor Tyutin (lower body) will accompany the team to Buffalo but won’t play.

2. The teams haven’t met since Nov. 25, 2011, when Rick Nash’s two power-play goals lifted the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 win.

3. Bobrovsky is 2-1-1 with a 3.25 goals-against average in four career meetings with the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 2