Preview: Blue Jackets at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have a chance to post their longest winning streak of the season on Friday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final home game. The surging Sabres made it three victories in a row with a 3-1 win at New Jersey on Wednesday night to improve to 7-2-2 over their last 11 games.

Buffalo got off to a 3-7-0 start to this season and later had a pair of six-game skids before turning things around. “This shows how much we’ve grown,” goaltender Chad Johnson said after the latest victory. “Get rid of October with that learning curve as a group, with a new coach and new players. After that, we’ve showed we can be a good team.” Likewise, the Blue Jackets would like to turn back the clock after stumbling out of the gate with eight straight defeats. Following a four-game skid, Columbus is starting to get their offense untracked, sandwiching a pair of 5-1 victories around a 4-2 setback to the New York Rangers over its last three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG Buffalo

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (32-40-8): A two-time 20-goal scorer with the Rangers, Brandon Dubinsky tallied twice in Wednesday’s win to boost his total to 17 - his highest in four seasons with Columbus. “If we’re going to progress as a team, (Dubinsky) has to score,” coach John Tortorella said. “He’s a guy that ends up with a lot of chances. He has more to give - he knows that - and if we’re going to be a better team, he has to (score more).” Brandon Saad has scored five times in four games and is one shy of his first 30-goal season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (34-35-11): Forward Tyler Ennis, sidelined since suffering a concussion on Dec. 30, practiced Thursday for the first time since he sustained the injury, although he will be held out of the final two games. “To say I wasn’t scared at some point would be probably a lie, but I feel so good right now. I feel great. I feel 100 percent,” Ennis said. “I wish we could play 82 more games.” Buffalo promoted Cole Schneider and Evan Rodrigues from Rochester of the American Hockey League and both are expected to make their NHL debuts on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. C Jack Eichel has 24 goals and is bidding to become the first rookie to lead Buffalo in that catergory since Ray Sheppard (1987-88).

2. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky set a franchise record with his 97th victory while halting a three-start skid.

3. Buffalo has won both meetings this season, outscoring Columbus 8-2.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 3