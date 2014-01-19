Jackets win 6th straight, edging Sabres in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Columbus Blue Jackets put themselves in playoff contention with a six-game winning streak, but they also know that there is more work to be done.

The Blue Jackets tied a franchise record with their sixth consecutive win Saturday night by defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in a shootout.

“It’s an accomplishment but we can’t be satisfied with it,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “Hopefully we can grow and we can continue to build on it. But right now for me it’s just a stat. We’ve done a good job of putting ourselves back in the fight and right in the middle of it, but really that’s all that we’ve done.”

Center Ryan Johansen scored the only goal in the shootout, which was necessary after the Blue Jackets gave up a late goal to Buffalo defenseman Tyler Myers.

With the victory, the Blue Jackets (24-20-4) have 52 points and are tied for fourth place in the Metropolitan division with Washington. The two teams are part a of a three-way tie with Detroit for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets last won six games in a row in 2006 and will look to establish a new franchise record Tuesday with a home game against Los Angeles.

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Sabres

“It says we’re finding ways to win games and we’re getting points,” said Columbus center Brandon Dubinsky, who scored in regulation. “We’re getting some swagger here and some confidence. We continue to work hard day-in and day-out and we’re getting rewarded right now. I‘m really proud of this bunch.”

Like his successful shootout attempt against New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist 12 days earlier, Johansen showed plenty of patience on his game-winning shootout attempt, slowing down before lifting a wrist shot over Sabres goalie Ryan Miller and into the top of the net.

“I thought he was going to skate it right into his pads,” Richards said. “But he did the same thing in New York, too. He got in tight on Lundqvist and with his reach and the strength that he has he’s just able to get pucks up quickly and at a speed and angle. I thought the play was dead, I really did.”

Left winger Matt Calvert and defenseman David Savard also scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

“Every night we have to find a way to get points,” Bobrovsky said. “That’s why we play. It’s our goal to be in the playoffs and we have to take points to be there. It doesn’t matter how and who we play. That’s the main thing.”

Myers, playing in his 300th career game, had two goals and right winger Drew Stafford scored in regulation for the Sabres (13-28-6). Miller made 32 saves.

Myers tied the game at 3 with 24.9 seconds remaining with a power-play strike from the right circle. With Miller on the bench for a 6-on-4 advantage, the Sabres took advantage of a late tripping penalty on Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard.

“I thought that was a really good job of us to battle back for a point,” Myers said.

The Sabres got on the board just 59 seconds into the game on Myers’ fifth goal of the season. Left winger Matt Moulson set up Myers with a pretty cross-ice pass from the left to right circle.

Columbus made it 1-1 five minutes later on a blast from Savard inside the right circle at 6:19.

Stafford made it 2-1 just 28 seconds later after a poor giveaway by Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski. Wisniewski’s errant pass missed teammate Brandon Dubinsky and fell right to Sabres center Tyler Ennis, who was stationed in front of the Columbus net. Ennis displayed patience and slid the puck to Stafford, who tapped it in for his fifth goal of the year.

Columbus evened the score before the end of the first on Calvert’s fifth goal of the season. Calvert parked himself in front of the Sabres’ net and buried a rebound opportunity at 12:44.

Dubinsky made it 3-2 11:21 into the second period following a scramble in front of the Sabres’ net.

The Sabres appeared to jump out to another early-period lead 24 seconds into the second period, but officials ruled that Moulson put the puck in the net with a distinct kicking motion.

Columbus dominated the final period with a punishing forecheck, but the Sabres were able to tie it late on Myers’ power-play goal.

NOTES: LW Linus Omark, RW Matt D‘Agostini and D Alexander Sulzer were scratched for the Sabres. D‘Agostini suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday’s shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. ... D Fedor Tyutin was the lone scratch for the Blue Jackets. ... This was the 16th game all-time between Buffalo and Columbus. Heading into Saturday night, the Blue Jackets led the all-time series with a 9-5-1 record. ... This was Columbus RW Corey Tropp’s first game against his former team. Tropp joined the Blue Jackets off waivers on Nov. 28 after playing nine games for Buffalo this season.