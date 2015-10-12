Eichel’s goal helps Sabres beat Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Jack Eichel era is off and running in Buffalo.

Playing in his third career game, the 18-year-old phenom lifted the Sabres to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday with the second highlight goal of his young career.

Eichel’s game-winner came just before the midway point of the third period. Eichel stole the puck from Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner inside the Columbus blue line, and the Sabres center then raced along the left side of the ice before tucking a high wrist shot from a nearly impossible angle past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

“We’ll see that goal again, we’ll see it replayed again, just all of it,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. “The track back, the stealing of the puck and winning the battle and creating space and then the shot from an improbable angle right at the corner of the net. It’s a pretty remarkable goal.”

The second overall draft pick is off to a flying start with the Sabres. Eichel scored Buffalo’s lone goal in the team’s season-opening loss to Ottawa and has made a smooth transition to the pros. His speed helped the Sabres turn the tide against Columbus after a slow start before his big goal.

“It’s amazing, that young, he’s got that strength and that release,” Sabres center Ryan O‘Reilly said. “The speed and strength of it, it’s phenomenal to watch. And I think there’s going to be a lot more to come.”

Eichel’s goal capped a solid all-around effort from the improving Sabres (1-2-0). O‘Reilly, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and left winger Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo. Goalie Chad Johnson made 19 saves.

“I thought we earned the win,” Bylsma said. “I thought we earned it with the way we played. We didn’t give them much. They had to battle for every inch. ... I think we gave them a lot to handle.”

The Blue Jackets (0-3-0) continued their disappointing start to the season with their third consecutive loss. Left wingers Brandon Saad and Scott Hartnell scored for Columbus, and Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Penalties were the biggest problem for Columbus. The Blue Jackets took seven minor penalties, and the Sabres took full advantage with three power-play goals.

“We got beat in every aspect of the game,” Columbus head coach Todd Richards said. “I thought the first period was OK, but the last 40 minutes was not good hockey at all. Got outworked, out-battled, out-competed in areas, and penalties. And that’s what happens -- you end up reaching, doing some things with your sticks and end up taking penalties and now you’re behind the eight-ball.”

Columbus captain Nick Foligno had three of those penalties for the Blue Jackets.

“It’s unacceptable, really,” Foligno said. “It’s a word one of our guys used in the room between periods. The way we’re playing right now, the second period especially, is just unacceptable.”

Ristolainen gave the Sabres their first lead of the season 2:33 into the second period with a power-play goal. The defenseman fired a blast from the right point through traffic to put Buffalo up 1-0.

Buffalo carried that momentum forward before doubling its lead with another power-play goal 5:10 into the third. Following a cross-ice pass from Moulson, O‘Reilly scored his first goal as a Sabre with a sharp snap shot from the left circle. O‘Reilly came to Buffalo in a trade with Colorado in June.

Columbus got on the board with a power-play goal of its own just over two minutes later. After the puck was jarred loose from the crease, Saad put home the rebound for his second goal of the season to make it 2-1.

Buffalo regained its two-goal lead at 9:21 of the third on Eichel’s spectacular goal.

Columbus cut Buffalo’s lead to 3-2 with 6:47 remaining. Hartnell connected from close range on a feed from center Ryan Johansen.

Moulson made it 4-2 with his first of the year on the power play with 4:13 remaining.

NOTES: The Sabres recalled D Jake McCabe from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. A second-round pick in 2012, McCabe had 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 57 games last season. He had played in nine prior games with the Sabres. ... RW Brian Gionta, D Carlo Colaiacovo and D Matt Donovan were scratched for Buffalo. Gionta is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... RW David Clarkson (lower body), D Cody Goloubef and C Alexander Wennberg were scratched for the Blue Jackets. Wennberg is out indefinitely due to a concussion. ... The teams next meet on Friday, Feb. 19 in Columbus.