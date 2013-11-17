Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators

The Ottawa Senators were struggling before receiving a complete effort in a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 5. The Senators look to continue their good fortune on Sunday as they vie for their fifth win in six outings when they host the Blue Jackets. Captain Jason Spezza, who collected a pair of assists in the first meeting with Columbus, scored a goal and set up another in Ottawa’s 4-2 triumph over Boston on Friday.

The Blue Jackets are careening in the other direction, having dropped three in a row and eight of nine (1-5-3). Columbus squandered an early two-goal lead en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Friday. The Blue Jackets look to change their outlook when they begin a season-high five-game road trip, but life away from home hasn’t been kind as the team is winless in its last six contests (0-4-2).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), RSN East, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-10-3): With three-time All-Star Marian Gaborik expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to a sprained knee, Columbus could receive a boost with the potential returns of rookie Boone Jenner and Matt Calvert. Jenner has been sidelined since Oct. 25 with a leg injury while Calvert has been out several weeks following abdominal surgery. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 1-3-2 in his last six starts, has fared well versus Ottawa - posting a 3-1-1 mark in five career starts.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (8-7-4): Bobby Ryan was able to practice on Saturday, one day removed from receiving an elbow to the head from Bruins defenseman Dennis Seidenberg. Ryan, who netted his team-leading 10th goal and 20th point against Boston, said he expects to play on Sunday. “That’s the plan. I think we’re probably going to consult everybody,” Ryan said after practice. “I felt pretty good, just a lot of stiffness in some areas in my upper back and shoulders and neck. But, for the most part, no issues as far as my head is concerned.”

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa G Craig Anderson will receive his third straight start instead of G Robin Lehner, who received the NHL’s First Star of the Week honors after winning three consecutive contests in impressive fashion.

2. Columbus D James Wisniewski has collected five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games.

3. The Blue Jackets haven’t won on the road since posting a 4-1 triumph over Buffalo on Oct. 10.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Blue Jackets 1