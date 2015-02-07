Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators

The Ottawa Senators couldn’t have imagined that Nick Foligno would become such a prolific offensive player after trading him to Columbus in July 2012. Foligno will look to make his old team pay Saturday night as he leads the Blue Jackets into the Canadian capital. The 27-year-old scored twice and added an assist in the Blue Jackets’ 7-1 rout of the St. Louis Blues on Friday night as he continues what has turned out to be a career season.

The three-point outburst gives Foligno 48 in just 49 games - one more point than his previous career high set during his final season (2011-12) with the Senators. Foligno isn’t the only Blue Jackets forward Ottawa will need to contain; fellow All-Star Ryan Johansen also had a big night against the Blues, scoring his 20th goal of the season and adding a pair of assists. The Senators have dropped two straight, most recently a 2-1 decision to the Washington Capitals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), SN (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (22-25-3): Ottawa dealt Foligno to the Blue Jackets for veteran defenseman Marc Methot on the first day of free agency prior to the 2012-13 season, needing an upgrade on the blue line. While Methot remains a capable member of the Ottawa defense corps, Foligno has maintained nearly a point-per-game pace on the season while representing the host team at last month’s All-Star Game. Of course, that success hasn’t appeared in contests against his former team: Foligno has been held without a point with a minus-1 rating in three career games versus Ottawa.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (20-21-9): Ottawa fans have become used to seeing veteran netminder Craig Anderson get hurt, but backup Robin Lehner has performed adequately in Anderson’s latest absence. “The (Anderson) injury has allowed (Lehner) to get a little more consistent ice time and I believe it’s helped his play,” goaltending coach Rick Wamsley told the Ottawa Sun. “Every game he seems to be getting better.” Lehner posted a clunker in his first game following Anderson’s injury but has bounced back nicely, allowing two goals in each of his last three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa has won three straight meetings - including both this season - and five of the last six.

2. The Senators have lost six straight games against Metropolitan Division foes.

3. Ottawa leading scorer Bobby Ryan has nine goals and 11 assists in 25 career games against Columbus.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Senators 2