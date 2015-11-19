Preview: Blue Jackets at Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets were winless in seven games to start the season when John Tortorella took over as coach and four weeks later, they are moving confidently in the other direction. The Blue Jackets go after their fourth straight victory and eighth in 13 under Tortorella when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Columbus is receiving contributions from a variety of players in the offensive end and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has found his game, allowing 12 goals while going 5-1-0 in his last six decisions. The Blue Jackets knocked off St. Louis 3-1 on Tuesday at home and takes on an Ottawa squad which has gained at least a point in six of seven games this month (3-1-3). Bobby Ryan has raised his level of play for the Senators of late while building a six-game point streak and recording at least one in 10 of the last 11 contests with six goals during that span. Ottawa has won six of the last eight games in the series, including 7-3 on Oct. 14 in Columbus.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (7-12-0): One of Tortorella’s staples as a coach, which included a Stanley Cup at Tampa Bay in 2004, has been his emphasis on an aggressive defense. “He wants us up the ice and contributing to the offense,” Blue Jackets blue liner Cody Goloubef told reporters. “That’s what we’re trying to do at the right times.” Goloubef notched his first goal and fellow blue liner Ryan Murray had the primary assist on the first of Brandon Saad’s two tallies against the Blues.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (8-5-5): Half of Ottawa’s games have ended after regulation, including the last two where the Senators lost in a shootout and in overtime. Defenseman Erik Karlsson had four assists in the first game against the Blue Jackets this season and boasts six points during a four-game streak to lead the team with 18. Center Kyle Turris is battling an injury while recording one point in six games and wing Mike Hoffman has picked up his production, compiling five points (one goal) in the last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus LW Scott Hartnell was blanked Tuesday, but owns 10 points in the last 10 games to lead with team with 14.

2. The Senators have registered seven power-play goals in 14 opportunities over the last five games and Columbus has killed 17 straight.

3. The Blue Jackets placed RW Jared Boll (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday and recalled C Michael Chaput.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Senators 2