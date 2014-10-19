Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2: Mike Hoffman’s highlight-reel goal with 10:22 remaining in the third period lifted host Ottawa to its fourth straight win.

Hoffman jumped on a loose puck in the offensive zone, then eluded a pair of Columbus defenders and lifted a high backhander past Sergei Bobrovsky to snap a 2-2 tie. Hoffman added an assist, David Legwand and captain Erik Karlsson also scored and Robin Lehner stopped 38 shots in the win.

Nick Foligno recorded a goal and an assist while defenseman David Savard also tallied for Columbus, which lost goaltender Curtis McElhinney to an injury in the second period. McElhinney and Bobrovsky combined to make 31 saves.

An out-of-position Lehner delighted the crowd near the midway point of the first period, reaching back and slamming his paddle down to deny Alexander Wennberg with the net wide open. That invigorated the Senators, who opened the scoring at 15:50 as Legwand gathered Hoffman’s pass in the slot and fired a shot between McElhinney’s pads.

Karlsson’s goal 7:02 into the second session made it 2-0 and resulted in McElhinney’s departure as Foligno crashed into him while back-checking. Foligno made amends with his second tally of the season at 13:57 and Savard evened the contest 41 seconds later, one-timing Ryan Johansen’s pass from inside the blue line past a screened Lehner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Columbus hasn’t allowed a power-play goal in its first five games, killing off 11 straight short-handed situations to open the season. ... Johansen has collected three goals and four assists during his season-opening five-game point streak. ... Hoffman nearly opened the scoring midway through the first period, but he was denied by McElhinney on a penalty shot.