McElhinney leads Blue Jackets past Senators

OTTAWA -- As a career backup, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney is not about to pass up any opportunity to play.

Even if it means getting between the pipes twice in two nights, with a two and a half hour plane ride in between.

McElhinney, who played seven games for the Senators in 2010-11, made 34 saves in a 4-1 victory over Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night. Twenty-four hours earlier, he stopped 32 shots in a 7-1 victory at home over the St. Louis Blues.

“I’ve gotten into a pretty good groove right now and I think the guys are responding to me in net,” said McElhinney, who has assumed the Blue Jackets’ No. 1 role with Sergei Bobrovsky injured. “It was nice to build on the game from last night. Just a very important win for us on the road here.”

While it is highly unlikely either team is going to the playoffs, the win pulled the Blue Jackets (23-25-3) into a tie with the Senators (20-22-9) for 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Wingers Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and center Mark Letestu beat Senators goalie Robin Lehner, who made 29 saves.

Winger Erik Condra had the Ottawa goal.

“There were some things I didn’t like, but we found a way to win a hockey game,” said Columbus coach Todd Richards. “(McElhinney) made some great saves. We left him exposed a few times, not covering up in our zone. A couple of penalties where they generated some momentum and some opportunities, but he was excellent.”

The game was scoreless until the 4:13 mark of the third period, when pressure by the Blue Jackets finally saw Atkinson’s second backhand attempt slip by Lehner for his 11th goal of the season.

“I stood in front of the net to get a greasy goal and I’ll take it,” said Atkinson.

Foligno, the Senators’ first-round pick in 2006, backhanded a shot between Lehner’s pads on a breakaway to give the Blue Jackets all they would need.

“I finally scored on a breakaway this year, so that was good,” Foligno, who admitted a sense of satisfaction scoring against the Senators, said of his team-leading 21st. “It’s meaningful, for sure. It’s a team you used to play for and you get up for those games. You want to do well against them.”

Condra broke McElhinney’s shutout with 9:38 left in the third, chipping a shot over the goalie’s glove hand. But Hartnell scored an empty netter with a high backhand from the neutral zone with 1:16 to play, and then Letestu put the finishing touch on the victory when he beat Lehner with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle 12 seconds from the final buzzer.

Lehner showed his frustration on that goal, throwing his stick to the ice and later busting it at the Senators bench.

“The first two goals, in a 0-0 game, shouldn’t happen,” said Lehner. “And if you look at these teams that make the playoffs every year, it doesn’t happen. It does not happen. They play a simpler game in the third and they make sure they have three guys at home all the time. We’ve got to get better at all these small detail things.”

Senators coach Dave Cameron had a word with Lehner about keeping his cool immediately after the game.

“I don’t like it,” Cameron said of his goalie’s outburst. “No matter why you do it. You want your team to be emotional ... when it’s done right there, it looks like you’re showing up your teammates.”

Meanwhile, after scoring seven goals against Arizona Jan. 31, the Senators are thus far experiencing a dry February. In losing three in a row, they’ve scored just three goals.

”There were chances for our line to score that need to go in the back of the net, especially during this dry spell we’re going through,“ said winger Mark Stone, who was robbed twice by McElhinney with less than four minutes to go. ”Whether it’s me or anybody ... I just need to put the puck in the back of the net.

“We’re falling out of it every game right now. We lose three in a row and teams are winning. It’s frustrating only scoring one goal a game. We’re getting chances. ... We can’t just be getting chances right now. It’s time to start scoring on them.”

The Blue Jackets’ next game is Monday, when they host the Los Angeles Kings in the first of a two-game home stand. The Senators are in Buffalo Tuesday before coming home for a five-game home stand.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets’ health issues continue. D James Wisniewski and D Ryan Murray both left Friday’s game against St. Louis in the third period with lower-body injuries, and neither was available for the Ottawa game. Entering the night, the Blue Jackets had lost 317 man games to injury. ... Blue Jackets D Jordan Leopold was also scratched. .. Blue Jackets D Cody Golubef suited up for his eighth game of the season and first since Jan. 14. ... Senators LW Milan Michalek was a last-minute scratch because of an illness. To make room for the return of RW Alex Chiasson from a lower-body injury, the Senators originally planned to sit C Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but he played in place of Michalek. ... Senators D Chris Phillips, who established a franchise record for most games played Thursday, was scratched from the lineup with “wear and tear” issues. He was replaced by D Mark Borowiecki. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch was scratched for the 23rd time this season.