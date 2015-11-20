Anderson, Senators shut out Blue Jackets

OTTAWA -- After all the rubber Craig Anderson has seen this season, Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets must have almost felt like a night off for the Ottawa Senators goalie.

Especially the first two periods.

Anderson only had to make 25 saves to record his first shutout of the season and the 30th of his career in a 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets at Canadian Tire Centre.

“We played outstanding tonight,” said Anderson. “From start to finish, we made them earn everything they got, made it hard on the other team to score goals. Tonight was one of those nights we were going to give up less than them, as opposed to trying to outscore them, which was nice.”

The Senators, who entered the night having allowed a league-high 34.2 shots per game, held Columbus to just 12 shots through the initial 40 minutes.

“That’s nice, it keeps me fresh for the third,” said Anderson. “Anytime you’re giving up six, eight shots a period, you know you’re playing the right way, you know you’re playing hard. That’s a credit to the 18 skaters in front of me.”

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the second period and assisted on an empty netter with 41 seconds left by center Kyle Turris. Karlsson, who now has five goals and four assists in his last five games, has scored twice nine times in his career but never has recorded a hat trick.

“I definitely had my chances (to get a third) today, a couple of times I should have scored,” said Karlsson. “I’ll take the two and I‘m happy (Turris) got the open netter.”

Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves as Columbus’ winning streak was halted at three games.

“They deserved to win the game, I‘m not going to disrespect them,” said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. “We did not play well enough. Our offensive guys did not play well enough. The game was up for grabs. You could tell. I really liked our start, but that game you could just tell it’s who was going to take it. They did. We didn‘t. We lose.”

Senators coach Dave Cameron had been pleading for his team to start playing with more emotion, especially at home, where Ottawa is now 4-3-4. After yet another slow start, winger Curtis Lazar adhered to Cameron’s wishes with his first NHL fight, against Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton.

“I thought it was about time someone did something to get the guys going,” said Lazar, who later missed a close-in chance at scoring his third goal of the season. “I‘m not known as a fighter but I’ll probably take it up. My finish out there is atrocious.”

Karlsson, who scored his goals 1:51 apart late in the second, gave credit to the physical play of Lazar and his linemates.

“I think everybody contributed, and it started with the third and fourth line,” said Karlsson. “They did the hard work. They got us going.”

Cameron also commended Lazar, his center Zack Smith and right winger Chris Neil, as the three combined for 13 hits.

“After a couple of our (defensemen) got banged up, they took it upon themselves to give an emotional lift with some physicality, and we responded,” said Cameron. “I like oldtime hockey. I like physicality, and I love it every shift.”

The Senators outshot the Blue Jackets 8-6 in a scoreless first period that did see Ottawa winger Mike Hoffman awarded a penalty shot at the 14:09 mark, when he was hauled down on a breakaway by Blue Jackets defensemen Cody Goloubef.

McElhinney stopped Hoffman’s shot aimed at his low stick-side corner.

“(McElhinney) played great for us, (he made) a couple of highlight-reel saves,” said Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen. “It’s just too bad we didn’t come up with any points, but it’s back to work (Friday) at home (against Nashville) and try and get back to work.”

Defensemen Ryan Murray feels the Blue Jackets have to dig down deeper than they did in Ottawa.

“Our energy can be better,” said Murray. “If we can get it in their end and drive it around below the goal line, that’s kind of our game and that’s where we find a lot of success so we’ll be looking to do that tomorrow night.”

The Senators complete a five-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.

NOTES: Blue Jackets G Curtis McElhinney was starting for the first time since Nov. 6, as coach John Tortorella elected to save No. 1 G Sergei Bobrovsky for the second of back-to-back games Friday against the Nashville Predators. ... Blue Jackets LW Jared Boll is expected to miss a week with a foot injury incurred when he blocked a shot Tuesday against St. Louis, which was his 500th NHL game ... Blue Jackets LW Josh Anderson replaced Boll in the lineup. It was the 21-year old’s first NHL game of the season and the seventh of his career. ... Senators G Andrew Hammond missed his second game with concussion symptoms. His is listed day-to-day. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was cleared to return after missing two games with a foot injury, but he was made a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Senators LW Shane Prince was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game.