Preview: Blue Jackets at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game homestand Friday as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final game before the Olympic break. San Jose won two of the first three games of the stretch but still is struggling to score goals. The Sharks have been held to fewer than three tallies in regulation in eight straight contests and 11 of their last 15.

Columbus continues its four-game road trip after earning three points over the first two contests. The Blue Jackets began the trek with a 4-2 victory over league-leading Anaheim on Monday and dropped a 2-1 overtime decision at Los Angeles three nights later. The clubs are meeting for the first time in 2013-14 and will conclude the two-game season series on March 13 at Columbus.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-23-5): Columbus announced on Thursday that Marian Gaborik will not represent his native Slovakia at the Winter Olympics due to a broken collarbone suffered on Dec. 21 against Philadelphia. “I‘m extremely disappointed that I won’t be able to play for Slovakia at the Olympic Games but understand the decision is the right one for my recovery and for the national team,” Gaborik said. The Blue Jackets acquired Paul Thompson from Pittsburgh on Thursday for Spencer Machacek and assigned the right wing to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (36-16-6): Friday’s contest will be Todd McLellan’s 435th behind San Jose’s bench, making him the franchise leader in games coached. McLellan, who already tops the club in wins (256), currently is tied with Darryl Sutter. The Sharks recalled center John McCarthy and assigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to Worcester of the American Hockey League. McCarthy appeared in 35 games with San Jose earlier this season, registering one assist and a minus-12 rating.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks captain Joe Thornton is five points away from tying Sergei Fedorov (1,179) for 47th place on the all-time list.

2. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed a total of seven goals while going 3-0-1 over his last four contests.

3. The Blue Jackets will conclude their road trip on Feb. 27 at New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 2