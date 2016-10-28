EditorsNote: adds new 11th graf

Power play propels Sharks past Blue Jackets

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Thanks to two power-play goals and a strong effort in goal from Martin Jones, the San Jose Sharks literally turn out the lights on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

San Jose won 3-1 in its second game of a three-game homestand that included a lighting failure late in the second period at SAP Center.

"It was a little strange, not sure what happened there," said Sharks defenseman David Schlemko, who contributed two assists. "That was a first for me."

The arena lights inexplicably went dim with 2:42 remaining in the middle period. After a few minutes to see if the lights would regain full effect, the referees dispatched the teams to their locker rooms, and the remaining time on the clock was played after the ice was cut just before what would be the third period.

The Sharks (5-3-0) led 1-0 when play was halted.

"I haven't seen that before, but hopefully maybe it happens again and we'll capitalize," Sharks forward Joel Ward cracked.

Columbus (2-3-1) saw its modest three-game unbeaten streak snapped at 2-0-1. The Blue Jackets came into the game with a 50 percent power play but went 0-for-3.

"I thought we played well, we just have not been consistent enough offensively," Columbus coach John Tortorella said. "We don't have enough offensive guys going right now."

San Jose padded the lead to 2-0 in the third and Jones flirted with his first shutout of the season and 14th of his career before Columbus' Scott Hartnell beat Sharks defenseman Justin Braun to a loose rebound and scored at 17:10. The visitors weren't able to muster a tying goal, even with their goalie pulled for the final 1:49.

Sharks center Tomas Hertl scored into an empty net with less than one second left, his second goal of the night and fourth of the season.

Jones made 24 saves, while Nashville goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

"Jones was good for us, he made some big saves for sure," Schlemko said. "I thought we played a pretty good game."

Hertl scored at 10:39 of the third period for what turned out to be the game-winner. The tip in front came 1:26 into a tripping penalty on Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson.

"We're happy to get a couple on the power play," Hertl said. "We just wanted to keep shooting the puck and get rebounds. We scored two lucky goals, and it felt good."

Hertl's first goal came just over four minutes after an apparent goal by Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon was wiped away following a long review to determine San Jose forward Chris Tierney was offside well before Dillon's screened shot beat Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at 6:18.

The Sharks scored the only goal of the opening period as Joonas Donskoi converted a power play past the midway point of the session for his first of the season.

With Columbus defenseman Markus Nutivaara off for holding San Jose right winger Joel Ward, San Jose's top power-play unit kept the puck in the Blue Jackets' end for the first 1:13 of the five-on-four advantage. But it was the second unit that struck for the tiebreaking goal.

Schlemko held in Seth Jones' attempted clearance along the boards, then hit Donskoi with a cross-ice feed. The second-year forward beat Bobrovsky with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle at 12:59.

"It was two teams who had chances on power plays," Tortorella said. "They score. We don't."

San Jose's penalty kill bent but did not break as the Blue Jackets put a combined seven shots on goal -- more than half of their period's total of 13 -- during two power plays in the first period.

"It's good to get some wins, get some leads," Ward said. "It just feels good to get some momentum."

NOTES: Nineteen-year-old D Zach Werenski, chosen eighth overall in 2015, is the Blue Jackets' first rookie to have points (two goals, three assists) in each of his first four games. ... Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella shuffled his bottom three lines in an effort to find more offense. LW Boone Jenner moved from the fourth line to the second where LW Matt Calvert dropped to the third and LW Scott Hartnell was bumped to the fourth. ... Columbus' six even-strength goals through its first five games ranked last in the NHL before Thursday. ... The Sharks are 25-2 all-time at home against the Blue Jackets. ... Columbus D Ryan Murray (upper body), RW David Clarkson (back) and G Joonas Korpisalo (groin) remain out. San Jose has no injuries. ... San Jose closes a three-game homestand when it hosts the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Columbus caps a four-game trip Friday against the Ducks at Anaheim.