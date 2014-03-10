Preview: Blue Jackets at Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets vie for their second win in a week against the Dallas Stars when the teams meet in the Lone Star State on Monday. The Blue Jackets are looking for a little more offense as they wrap up a three-game Western Conference road trip after scoring once in each of the first two contests. Columbus posted a 4-2 win over Dallas on Tuesday and has seized four of five victories to start March, moving into a tie in points for the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.Dallas is in the final Western Conference wild-card spot after going 8-2-1 in its last 11 home games. The Stars have outscored opponents 10-4 in the last two games at American Airlines Center and have at least one power-play goal in each of their last four contests. Dallas plays just seven of its final 18 games at home and has struggled to maintain a winning record on the road, making games like Monday’s all the more important.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Southwest

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (33-26-5): Sergei Bobrovsky recovered from being pulled against Chicago on Thursday to post his seventh career shutout on Saturday, but Curtis McElhinney is expected to start versus the Stars. Artem Anisimov has scored five times in his last five games and is one away from his first career 20-goal season. Defenseman Nikita Nikitin missed Saturday’s game with a head injury and is considered day-to-day.

ABOUT THE STARS (31-23-10): Goaltender Kari Lehtonen left Saturday’s game with an apparent concussion after his helmet came off and his head slammed into the crossbar. New acquisition Tim Thomas is expected to make his first start for Dallas on Monday after stopping six shots in his debut relief appearance. Tyler Seguin has eight points in the last two games and captain Jamie Benn is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists).

OVERTIME

1. Columbus F Matt Frattin, acquired from Los Angeles in the Marian Gaborik trade, had one shot in 13:17 of ice time in his Blue Jackets debut. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday.

2. The Stars and the Blue Jackets have not fared well against their respective divisions. Dallas is 4-6-1 against the Metropolitan Division while Columbus is 4-5-1 against Central foes.

3. Stars rookie RW Valeri Nichushkin has yet to record a point in March and played a season-low 6:35 on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Blue Jackets 1