Preview: Blue Jackets at Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their four-game losing streak when they visit the league-leading Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Columbus suffered its seventh defeat in eight contests Monday as it dropped a 2-1 home decision to Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jackets have struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in eight of their last 10 games. Dallas begins a three-game homestand looking to bounce back from its first shutout loss of the season. The Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat at St. Louis on Saturday, failing to score for the first time since March 27 at Edmonton - a span of 36 contests. Columbus and Dallas split their two meetings last season, with each posting a 4-2 victory on the road.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (11-18-3): Joonas Korpisalo made his NHL debut Monday, allowing two goals on 29 shots. The 21-year-old Finn, who was selected in the third round of the 2012 draft, was called up from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League when Sergei Bobrovsky went down with a groin injury. Korpisalo went 5-4-2 with two shutouts and a 2.12 goals-against average before his promotion.

ABOUT THE STARS (22-6-2): Captain Jamie Benn enters Tuesday as the only 20-goal scorer in the NHL. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner is tied with teammate Tyler Seguin for second in the league with 40 points, six behind Chicago superstar Patrick Kane. Dallas has lost four straight home meetings with Columbus, last winning Oct. 15, 2011.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets are 11-11-3 under coach John Tortorella.

2. The Stars are one of two teams (Washington) yet to lose consecutive games this season.

3. Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky scored his team’s lone goal Monday, ending his 10-game drought.

PREDICTION: Stars 6, Blue Jackets 2